ISTANBUL, March 26 Shareholders of Turkish wireless operator Turkcell convened an annual general meeting for the first time in five years on Thursday, signalling a potential thaw in a debilitating investor battle.

Turkcell has not been able to hold an AGM since 2010 due to a struggle for control of the company between two of its major investors. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)