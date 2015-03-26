(Add company confirmation on dividend value, updates share
price)
By Ceyda Caglayan
ISTANBUL, March 26 Feuding shareholders of
Turkish wireless carrier Turkcell called a truce on
Thursday to pay themselves a $1.5 billion dividend, signalling a
potential thaw in a protracted battle over the company.
Turkey's largest mobile operator has been hamstrung by a
decade of fighting for control between three investors: Sweden's
TeliaSonera, Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and
Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey's richest men.
The battle has choked decision-making at Turkcell and
prevented it from holding annual general meetings and paying
dividends for the past five years.
The three rivals struck a deal this week to propose a
dividend and shareholders gathered on Thursday for the first
time since 2010, voting to pay themselves around 3.9 billion
lira ($1.5 billion).
The truce has raised hopes of an end to the fight, although
Fridman's Alfa Group has said shareholders remained deadlocked.
Alfa last week offered $2.8 billion to buy back a 14 percent
stake in Turkcell from Karamehmet's cash-strapped Cukurova
Holding. But analysts have said the offer would likely be
blocked because of Turkey's opposition to market leader falling
into foreign hands.
Shares of Turkcell ended down nearly 2 percent, after
jumping more than 5 percent on Wednesday on news of the dividend
proposal.
($1 = 2.5987 liras)
