ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey's largest mobile phone company Turkcell said on Thursday its shareholders approved the payment of dividends at a general meeting held for the first time since 2010.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkcell published a table for the approved dividends totalling 3.925 billion lira ($1.5 billion) according to Reuters calculations.

On Wednesday, one of Turkcell's major shareholders, Swedish telecoms company TeliaSonera, said it and two rival investors had agreed to propose dividends totalling 3.9 billion lira. ($1 = 2.6005 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Holmes)