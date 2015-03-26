BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
ISTANBUL, March 26 Turkey's largest mobile phone company Turkcell said on Thursday its shareholders approved the payment of dividends at a general meeting held for the first time since 2010.
In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Turkcell published a table for the approved dividends totalling 3.925 billion lira ($1.5 billion) according to Reuters calculations.
On Wednesday, one of Turkcell's major shareholders, Swedish telecoms company TeliaSonera, said it and two rival investors had agreed to propose dividends totalling 3.9 billion lira. ($1 = 2.6005 liras) (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Holmes)
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.