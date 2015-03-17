ISTANBUL, March 17 Russia's Alfa Telecom said on Tuesday it offered a total of $2.8 billion to buy a 13.76 percent stake in Turkey's biggest mobile operator Turkcell.

Alfa's bid was $54.9 million per share for 51 B-class Turkcell shares, which were given in collateral in exchange for a loan from Ziraat Bank. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)