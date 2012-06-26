* Turkcell shareholders fail to agree on board issues

* Turkcell general assembly due June 29 to be delayed (Adds detail, quote)

By Evren Ballim

ISTANBUL, June 26 A shareholder meeting of Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell may not take place this week as scheduled because two major shareholders - Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, and Cukurova - failed to settle a dispute over board composition and other issues.

Altimo and Cukurova's failure to agree and the possible delay of the general assembly meeting on June 29 further complicates efforts to break a deadlock between major Turkcell shareholders over control of the company.

"We failed to agree with the Cukurova Group over independent board members, board structure and dividend payment issues," Altimo vice president Mustafa Kiral told reporters on Tuesday, adding that major Turkcell shareholder Turkcell Holding would as a result not be represented at Turkcell's general meeting.

Turkcell was warned by Turkish financial regulator the Capital Markets Board last week over its failure to comply with new rules raising the number of independent members required on boards to at least three.

Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera, another of Turkcell's major shareholders, also said Turkcell's general assembly meeting might be delayed after the failure of Altimo and Cukurova to agree on fundamental issues.

Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell, with a 37 percent share, while Altimo has an indirect stake of 13.22 percent.

Turkish group Cukurova has a 14 percent stake, but carries controlling rights because of a complicated shareholder and management structure.

TeliaSonera and Altimo are locked in legal battles to wrest control of Turkcell from Cukurova, chaired by Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey's most powerful businessmen.

Having forced Karamehmet to step down as Turkcell chairman in 2010, the Nordic and Russian partners are pushing to oust his replacement, Colin Williams, a designated independent board member, who they regard as a proxy for Karamehmet.

Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its dividend at an extraordinary general meeting in October.

A decision by the Capital Markets Board on the eve of that EGM set new rules raising the number of independent members required on company boards to at least three.

Turkcell has yet to comply with that regulation. Currently, the three main shareholders each have two seats on Turkcell's seven-member board.

(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler, Seda Sezer. Editing by Jane Merriman)