ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkcell, Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday its Ukraine unit Astelit failed to pay its $323 million debt due on Feb. 1 to its Euroasia and Financell units

Turkcell's Financell unit may not be able to repay its bank loans, which are under the guarantee of Turkcell, after Astelit failed to service its debts, Turkcell said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)