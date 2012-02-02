BRIEF-Fujian Star-net Communication says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.0 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkcell, Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday its Ukraine unit Astelit failed to pay its $323 million debt due on Feb. 1 to its Euroasia and Financell units
Turkcell's Financell unit may not be able to repay its bank loans, which are under the guarantee of Turkcell, after Astelit failed to service its debts, Turkcell said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Trading in shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: