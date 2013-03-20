ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish mobile phone company
Turkcell postponed a board meeting on Wednesday, at
which it had been expected to agree its first dividend since
2009, sources close to the company said.
Complex ownership disputes between TeliaSonera,
Turkey's Cukurova Holding and Russia's Altimo have left Turkcell
unable to agree on a board and approve dividend payments since
2009.
Wednesday's meeting, which was also expected to propose a
general shareholder meeting, was postponed because of scheduling
problems, the sources said.
Last week Turkey's Capital Markets Board said that it had
appointed three independent directors to the Turkcell board and
removed three board members, a decision welcomed by the three
main shareholders, who have been at loggerheads since 2005 over
control of the group.
