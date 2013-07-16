BRIEF-Cinderella Media Group updates on MoU with Guangzhou Shengyu Jinxian Advertising
* Star Prestige Investments entered into a non-legal binding memorandum of understanding with Guangzhou Shengyu Jinxian Adverting
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) will soon appoint two members to the management board of the country's leading mobile phone company Turkcell, SPK chairman Vahdettin Ertas told the broadcaster CNBC-e in an interview on Tuesday.
Turkish officials said previously Ankara could intervene to resolve an impasse paralysing Turkcell, which has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders TeliaSonera, Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova. (Writing by Daren Butler)
* Arris International Plc says executive chairman Robert J. Stanzione's total compensation in 2016 was $9.7 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets