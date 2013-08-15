ISTANBUL Aug 15 Turkey's Capital Markets Board
(SPK) said on Thursday it had appointed two members to the
management board of the country's leading mobile phone company
Turkcell, part of efforts to resolve an impasse
paralysing the company.
The SPK chairman said last month it would appoint the two
members, named on Thursday as Mehmet Bostan and Bekir
Pakdemirli.
Turkcell has been unable to agree the make-up of its board
or pay dividends due to a dispute between major shareholders
TeliaSonera, Russia's Altimo and Turkey's Cukurova.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)