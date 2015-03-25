BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
ISTANBUL, March 25 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell appointed Kaan Terzioglu as its chief executive officer, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Terzioglu will assume his new role as of April 1, the sources said.
editing by David Dolan
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: