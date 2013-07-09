LONDON, July 9 A British court ruled on Tuesday
that Turkey's Cukurova Group must pay $1.565 billion within 60
days to Russian telecoms firm Altimo to redeem Turkcell shares
over a defaulted loan, in a step to end an eight-year dispute
between major shareholders.
Turkcell shares rose 3.57 percent after the
ruling.
Cukurova, a holding company of Turkish tycoon Mehmet Emin
Karamehmet, is registered in the British Virgin Islands which is
why the case is being dealt with by Britain's Privy Council. It
is the final court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries,
including the British Virgin Islands.
