ISTANBUL Feb 5 The deadline for Turkey's Cukurova Group to pay the $1.6 billion needed to recover a disputed controlling stake in Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell has been pushed back, a British court said on Wednesday.

The Privy Council said that the deadline would be postponed until 60 days after a ruling in a separate case being heard over the dispute between major Turkcell shareholders by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New York.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)