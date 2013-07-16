ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkey's Cukurova Group has sought more time to pay $1.565 billion to redeem Turkcell shares from Russian telecoms firm Altimo over a defaulted loan, a British court said on Tuesday, a week after the gave Cukurova 60 days to pay the sum.

Britain's Privy Council said in a emailed statement that Cukurova had applied for an extension to until appeals have been resolved in a separate case being heard by the U.S. Court of Appeals. (Writing by Daren Butler)