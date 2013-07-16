* Britain's Privy Council will hear parties on July 23
* Turkcell shares fall after court statement
* Turkey's market watchdog to appoint two Turkcell board
members
ISTANBUL, July 16 Turkey's Cukurova Group has
sought more time to pay the $1.57 billion needed to recover a
stake in telecoms firm Turkcell, a British court said
on Tuesday, a week after it gave the conglomerate 60 days to
come up with the money.
Cukurova's stake in Turkcell, Turkey's biggest mobile phone
operator, was appropriated by Russian group Altimo when it
defaulted on a $1.35 billion loan.
Britain's Privy Council said in a emailed statement that
Cukurova had applied for an extension to the payment deadline
until appeals have been resolved in a separate case being heard
by the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Turkcell's shares fell as much as 2.2 percent after the
court's statement.
The Privy Council will hear oral submissions by the parties
involved next Tuesday.
Separately, Turkey's Capital Markets Board (SPK) said it
will soon appoint two members to the management board of
Turkcell.
The appointments aim to resolve an impasse leaving the
company unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay
dividends due to the dispute between major shareholders
Cukurova, Altimo and Sweden's TeliaSonera.