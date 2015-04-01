ISTANBUL, April 1 Turkey's Cukurova Holding has launched an effort to buy out its Russian rival's indirect holding in Turkcell, Cukurova said on Wednesday, the latest move in a battle over Turkey's largest wireless operator.

Cukurova said in a statement it had launched the arbitration process to buy the indirect stake from Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group. The two companies have been fighting for years over control of Turkcell. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)