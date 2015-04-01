(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, April 1 Turkey's Cukurova Holding on Wednesday launched an attempt to buy out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's indirect stake in Turkcell, the latest manoeuvre in a decade-long fight for control of the market-leading wireless operator.

Turkey's largest mobile operator has been hamstrung by years of feuding between its three main investors: Fridman, Sweden's TeliaSonera and Cukurova, which is controlled by Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, one of Turkey's richest men.

Cukurova said in a statement it had launched an arbitration process to buy out the indirect Turkcell stake held by Fridman's Alfa Group. Details of the arbitration process were not immediately available.

Cukurova's attempt comes just weeks after Alfa offered to buy some of Cukurova's stake for $2.8 billion. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Holmes)