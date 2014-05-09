By Evren Ballim
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL May 9 A British court said it would
announce next Tuesday a long-awaited decision in a dispute over
the ownership of Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell
, between its major shareholders Cukurova and
TeliaSonera.
The ruling could bring forward a resolution of the row,
which has hobbled Turkcell's development for years because it
has been unable to agree the make-up of its board or pay
dividends, but it is only one part of a web of related legal
disputes affecting Turkey's biggest cell phone operator.
Cukurova had reached an initial agreement in 2005 to sell
its 52.91 percent stake in Turkcell Holding, which has a
controlling stake in Turkcell, to TeliaSonera.
But the deal was never executed and the shares were not
transferred, prompting TeliaSonera to turn to the International
Chamber of Commerce in Geneva, which ordered Cukurova to pay
$932 million in damages.
Pursuing its legal efforts, TeliaSonera last year secured an
order freezing Cukurova's assets until it paid the damages,
though that order was last month overturned by a U.S. appeals
court.
The UK Privy Council said in a statement on Friday it would
rule on whether the Geneva tribunal had the jurisdiction to make
the demand for damages, which Cukurova disputes.
The Privy Council is involved because Cukurova Finance
International is registered in the British Virgin Islands, part
of the British Commonwealth, a grouping of countries which are
mostly former territories of the British Empire. The council is
the final court of appeal for some Commonwealth countries.
Turkcell declined to comment.
The ownership dispute is complicated by a separate but
related case involving fellow Turkcell shareholder Altimo, an
arm of Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group.
Instead of selling to Telia, Cukurova took out a loan from
Altimo secured against its Turkcell stake. But it then defaulted
on the loan, prompting Altimo to appropriate the holding.
A ruling by the Privy Council in Cukurova's favour - that
the International Chamber of Commerce has no jurisdiction in the
case - could be a boost for Cukurova, because it would remove
the damages award and free its hand to find financing to repay
the Altimo loan.
Cukurova has been ordered to pay around $1.6 billion to
Altimo to recover its Turkcell stake.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David
Holmes)