STOCKHOLM, March 25 TeliaSonera and the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed to propose a dividend for the first time in five years for Turkey's Turkcell, TeliaSonera said on Wednesday.

The Swedish telecom operator said in a statement the Turkcell Holding owners would propose a dividend of 3.93 billion Turkish lira ($1.53 billion) to mobile operator Turkcell's annual general meeting on Thursday.

It said it is expected the proposal to be approved as Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell.

