STOCKHOLM, March 25 TeliaSonera and
the other shareholders in Turkcell Holding have agreed to
propose a dividend for the first time in five years for Turkey's
Turkcell, TeliaSonera said on Wednesday.
The Swedish telecom operator said in a statement the
Turkcell Holding owners would propose a dividend of 3.93 billion
Turkish lira ($1.53 billion) to mobile operator Turkcell's
annual general meeting on Thursday.
It said it is expected the proposal to be approved as
Turkcell Holding holds 51 percent of Turkcell.
($1 = 2.5609 liras)
