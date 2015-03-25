* Company has been hampered by years of shareholder fighting

By Olof Swahnberg and Can Sezer

STOCKHOLM/ISTANBUL, March 25 Sweden's TeliaSonera and other shareholders in Turkcell plan to push for its first dividend in five years at a meeting this week, a rare $1.5 billion peace token in a debilitating investor battle.

Turkcell, which named a new chief executive on Wednesday, has been hamstrung by years of wrangling between Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and one of Turkey's richest men, Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, for control of the company.

Under Turkcell's complex share structure, Fridman's Alfa Group, Karamehmet's Cukurova Holding and TeliaSonera indirectly own parent company Turkcell Holdings. Control of Turkcell Holdings gives control of Turkey's dominant mobile network.

TeliaSonera said it and the other Turkcell Holding shareholders have agreed to propose a 3.9 billion lira ($1.5 billion) dividend at an annual general meeting slated for Thursday.

The Swedish wireless carrier said in a statement the proposal would likely be approved, given that Turkcell Holdings owns 51 percent of Turkcell, and shares in the Turkish mobile company rallied more than 5 percent on the news.

"We think that the joint agreement of three shareholders on the dividend amount increases the probability of an AGM approval on March 26," Toygun Onaran, an analyst at TEB Investment, said in a note to clients. "We deem the news very positive for Turkcell."

But while Alfa called the agreement a small, positive step, it said shareholders remained deadlocked in their tussle for control of Turkcell.

Alfa last week offered $2.8 billion to buy back a stake of 14 percent in Turkcell from cash-strapped Cukurova. But analysts said it would likely be blocked because of Turkey's opposition to a market leader falling into foreign hands.

"Our hope is that through our offer to purchase shares, this can be resolved quickly and that foreign investors in Turkish companies will be welcomed by the Turkish government," Alfa said in its statement on Wednesday.

The shareholder uncertainty may well become a headache for Kaan Terzioglu, who is due to take over as chief executive next month.

An accountant who previously worked at Arthur Andersen, Terzioglu takes over a company whose shares have underperformed some emerging market rivals such as South Africa's MTN and Vodacom over the past five years.

Separately, Turkcell said in a regulatory statement that TeliaSonera had transferred its 47 percent stake in Turkcell Holding to a Finnish affiliate. ($1 = 2.5609 liras) (Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova in Moscow; Nevzat Devranoglu, Ceyda Caglayan and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)