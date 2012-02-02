ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell has decided to continue guaranteeing the liabilities of its Financell unit up to $410.65 million, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Turkcell, Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator, said earlier on Thursday that its Ukraine unit Astelit failed to pay its $323 million debt due on Feb. 1 to its Euroasia and Financell units.

Turkcell's Financell unit may not be able to repay its bank loans, which are under the guarantee of Turkcell, after Astelit failed to service its debts, Turkcell had said. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)