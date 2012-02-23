* Year revenue up 4.1 percent to 9.37 bln lira

* Q4 net profit down 9.9 percent

* Q4 sales up 12 percent (Adds quotes, detail, background)

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said 2011 net profit fell 33 percent due to the effect of devaluation and hyperinflation in Belarus, where subsidiaries operate, while revenue rose 4.1 percent.

Net profit was 1.18 billion lira ($670 million), on revenue of 9.37 billion. In the fourth quarter, net profit fell 9.9 percent to 332 million lira, while revenue rose 12 percent to 2.45 billion.

"The growth momentum that we achieved in the second quarter of the year in the fields of voice and mobile internet, and also at our subsidiaries, was accelerated in the third and fourth quarters," chief executive Sureyya Ciliv said on Thursday.

"Following a tough, but successful year for us, I am confident that we will give pace to our growth momentum in the year 2012," he said.

Excluding one-off items and currency devaluation in Belarus, group net income in the fourth quarter would have been 437 million lira.

For 2012, the company expected consolidated revenue in the range of 9.9-10.1 billion lira, mainly driven by mobile internet revenues and an increased contribution from subsidiaries.

"Meanwhile, we aim at consolidated EBITDA of 3.0-3.2 billion lira, and expect operational group capex as a percentage of revenues at around 17 percent, similar to the previous year," Ciliv said.

The number of Turkcell's subscribers rose 1.1 million to 34.5 million during the year. (Writing by Daren Butler)