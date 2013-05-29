ISTANBUL May 29 Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell said on Wednesday it would hold a postponed annual shareholder meeting on June 24, signalling fresh hope of resolving a long-running dispute between major shareholders.

Turkcell cancelled its annual general meeting last week because a dispute between its major shareholders, Turkey's Cukurova and Russia's Altimo Group, prevented the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)