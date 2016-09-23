ISTANBUL, Sept 23 A London court has pushed back
the deadline to resolve a decade-long legal battle between two
top shareholders of Turkish mobile operator Turkcell,
according to a regulatory filing on Friday, a decision likely to
frustrate other investors.
The London Court of International Arbitration in July
dismissed claims against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman
from Turkcell founder Mehmet Emin Karamehmet. The two have been
locked in a legal dispute that has prevented dividends from
being paid and hampered the company's development.
In that ruling, it decided that Karamehmet's company had 60
days to decide whether to buy Fridman's stake in Turkcell for
$2.7 billion or sell its stake to Fridman for $2.8 billion.
On Friday, the court pushed back the start of the 60-day
deadline, saying it would now begin on Sept.19, rather than July
29, according to a regulatory filing by Fridman's company
It did not give a reason for pushing back the deadline.
The change represented a "priceless breather" for
Karamehmet's company, said Toygun Onaran, an analyst at TEB
Investment, in a note to clients.
Shares of Turkcell are down nearly 10 percent over the last
12 months, underperforming a near 7 percent rise in the
benchmark BIST 100 index over the same period.
"We expect the news to have a negative impact on the stock
as the uncertainty will continue for another two months and the
shareholder dispute will continue," he said.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)