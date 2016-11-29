ISTANBUL Nov 29 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman has no legal means to end a longstanding dispute over
Turkish mobile carrier Turkcell, as he is unable to purchase
shares from a rival shareholder due to a legal injunction, one
of his companies said on Tuesday.
Fridman has been locked in a dispute for years with fellow
shareholder Cukurova, run by Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, Turkcell's
founder and one of Turkey's richest men. The dispute has
prevented the payment of some dividends and hampered the
company's development.
Under a London court decision announced in August, Fridman's
company Alfa Telecom had a right to buy Cukurova's stake in
Turkcell. However, it has been prevented from doing so by the
existence of an earlier injunction in the British Virgin Islands
that forbids the transfer of the shares, Letter One, another
Fridman company, said in a statement.
"There is therefore no legal means to purchase these shares
and reinstate good corporate governance at Turkcell," it said.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)