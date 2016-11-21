ISTANBUL Nov 21 Turkish holding company Cukurova did not declare an intent to buy a 13.22 percent stake in Turkcell from Russia's Alfa Telecom by a Nov. 18 court deadline, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

"No declaration was made by the Friday (deadline). Now in line with the court decision, the option of buying has moved to Alfa," the source said.

The source said that under the London court decision, announced in August, Alfa now has the right to buy Cukurova's indirect 13.76 percent stake in Turkcell by a deadline of Nov. 28. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)