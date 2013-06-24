ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell again failed to hold an annual general meeting on Monday after already postponing it previously due to a long-running dispute between major shareholders, sending its shares down 2.75 percent.

Turkcell cancelled the meeting last month because a dispute between Turkey's Cukurova and Russia's Altimo Group prevented the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by NicK Tattersall)