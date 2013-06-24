BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications says AGM approves FY cash dividend of 70 baizas/share
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell again failed to hold an annual general meeting on Monday after already postponing it previously due to a long-running dispute between major shareholders, sending its shares down 2.75 percent.
Turkcell cancelled the meeting last month because a dispute between Turkey's Cukurova and Russia's Altimo Group prevented the approval of accounts and distribution of dividends. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by NicK Tattersall)
* AGM approves cash dividend of 70 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nYg0Gp) Further company coverage:
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
April 1 Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and his employer have made payouts totaling about $13 million to five women to settle claims of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior, the New York Times reported on Saturday.