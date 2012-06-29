* Shareholders fail to agree on board issues
* Government may intervene in dispute
* TeliaSonera regrets move, backs dividend distribution
* Altimo regrets corporate governance stalemate continues
(Adds Altimo quote)
By Evren Ballim
ISTANBUL, June 29 The prospect of government
intervention to break the deadlock in a long-running dispute
between investors at Turkish mobile phone company Turkcell
increased after a shareholder meeting was cancelled
on Friday.
Turkcell said the annual meeting could not convene since the
quorum required by Turkcell's articles of association had not
been reached. Turkcell Holding, which owns 51 percent of the
company, was not represented at the meeting.
Behind the cancellation was the failure of shareholders
Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russia's Alfa Group, and Turkish
group Cukurova to settle a dispute over the board's composition
and other issues.
Turkish Transport and Communications Minister Binali
Yildirim signalled on Wednesday the government may intervene on
Turkcell if the shareholder dispute continues, telling Reuters
he would pursue the public interest.
Turkcell was warned by the Turkish Capital Markets Board
(SPK) regulator last week over its failure to comply with new
rules raising the number of independent members required on
boards to at least three.
Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera, another of
Turkcell's major shareholders, said it regretted what it called
the "postponement" of the Turkcell meeting and said it supported
the distribution of dividends.
Altimo also said it regretted that corporate governance
stalemate continues at Turkcell, and it is "unfortunate" that no
dividends will be paid to shareholders.
"It is clear that, had the shareholders been allowed to
vote, new board members would have been elected and the articles
amended," said Evgeny Dumalkin, Vice President of Altimo in an
e-mailed statement.
The Turkish Shareholders Association, which represents
minority investors, say they may open a court case if the
dispute drags on further.
"The stage we have reached in Turkcell requires a government
intervention. We cannot get dividend payments for two years. We
are missing investment opportunities abroad. If problems
continue we may open a court case," Ali Bahcuvan, the head of
the shareholders association told Reuters.
BATTLE FOR CONTROL
Cukurova said most of the candidates proposed by Altimo and
TeliaSonera for the independent board member position failed to
meet SPK criteria. Cukurova also blamed its rivals for blocking
dividend payments for the last two years.
Altimo, in turn, said that although it has agreed with
Cukurova on the 2011 dividend, failure to agree on the 2010
payment has held up both payments.
TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in
Turkcell, with a 37 percent share, while Altimo has an indirect
stake of 13.22 percent.
Turkish group Cukurova has a 14 percent stake, but carries
controlling rights because of a complicated shareholder and
management structure.
TeliaSonera and Altimo are locked in legal battles to wrest
control of Turkcell from Cukurova, chaired by Mehmet Emin
Karamehmet, one of Turkey's most powerful businessmen.
Having forced Karamehmet to step down as Turkcell chairman
in 2010, the Nordic and Russian partners are pushing to oust his
replacement, Colin Williams, a designated independent board
member, who they regard as a proxy for Karamehmet.
Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its
dividend at an extraordinary general meeting in October.
A decision by the Capital Markets Board on the eve of that
EGM set new rules raising the number of independent members
required on company boards to at least three.
Turkcell has yet to comply with that regulation. Currently,
the three main shareholders each have two seats on Turkcell's
seven-member board.
By 0921 GMT Turkcell shares were up 0.45 percent to 8.897
lira, while the main share index was up 1.15 percent.
Share trading was later stopped on the Istanbul stock exchange
due to technical reasons and had not resumed by 1200 GMT.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)