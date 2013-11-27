JOHANNESBURG Nov 27 Turkish mobile operator
Turkcell is claiming damages of at least $4.2 billion
against rival MTN Group, which it alleges used
"corruption and bribery" to win a mobile licence in Iran.
In documents filed in a South African court, Turkcell said
MTN and its former chief executive and current chairman and
another former executive used "wrongful and intentional
interference" to take the licence from Turkcell.
As a result, Turkcell "suffered the loss of business
opportunities, turnover and profits" from the licence in the
amount of $4.2 billion plus interest, according to the documents
seen by Reuters.
