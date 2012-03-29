JOHANNESBURG, March 29 Turkish mobile operator Turkcell said on Thursday it had filed a suit against South African rival MTN Group, seeking damages over the award of a 2004 cellular licence in Iran.

MTN said last month it faced a potential lawsuit from Turkcell that claimed it won the licence by lobbying South Africa to back Tehran's nuclear development and by bribing officials of both governments.

Turkcell said it filed the lawsuit in a U.S. court, because it believed MTN had breached international law.

"Newly received information by Turkcell indicates that the signing of the licence agreement with MTN instead of our company was a consequence of MTN's actions," Turkcell said in a statement.

"In light of the harm caused by MTN's actions to both Turkcell and to its shareholders, Turkcell today filed a lawsuit against MTN seeking the compensation of such damages."

MTN has dismissed the allegations as having no legal merit.

South Africa has said its foreign policy is independent and denied it had been pressured by the telecom company into backing Tehran's nuclear programme and aiding its military.

Turkcell said on Thursday it had been conducting settlement talks with MTN, but said the South African company terminated those discussions via a public statement this month.

MTN this month accused Turkcell of using the threat of a lawsuit to extort money and said the Turkish company was not cooperating with an independent panel to investigate the case. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)