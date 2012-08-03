ANKARA Aug 3 Turkey's competition authority said on Friday it had opened a probe into mobile operator Turkcell's GPRS infrastructure system for vehicle navigation, after competitor Vodafone filed a complaint that Turkcell's deals created difficulties for it.

A statement on the competition authority's website said the competition authority had decided to open the investigation on July 18.

Turkcell has the largest market share in Turkey, followed by Vodafone.