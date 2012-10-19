ISTANBUL Oct 19 Turkey's largest mobile phone
operator Turkcell's third-quarter net profit rose 6.3
percent to 570.8 million lira ($317.67 million) due to rising
net finance income and earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
Sales rose 9 percent in the period to 2.75 billion lira from
a year earlier, the firm said in a statement filed with the
Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Thursday.
Analysts had expected Turkcell to report net profit of 559.7
million lira and sales of 2.72 billion lira, according to a
Reuters survey.
EBITDA increased by 4.7 percent to 912 million lira in the
quarter from a year ago, Turkcell said.
"We now expect revenue in the range of 10.3-10.4 billion
lira and EBITDA in the range of 3.1-3.2 billion lira for 2012,"
Chief Executive Sureyya Ciliv said in a stock exchange
statement.
Net finance income increased 49.4 percent to 121.3 million
lira in the third quarter from a year ago due to a higher
interest income of 133 million lira earned on time deposits in
the third quarter, the company said.
($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras)
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)