ISTANBUL Aug 26 Top Turkish mobile phone
operator Turkcell said it would consider buying back
up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares to avoid any
potential losses due to global economic turmoil.
Turkcell shares were up 3.15 percent to 11.45 lira on the
Istanbul stock exchange after the statement late on Tuesday,
while the main share index dropped 0.85 percent.
Turkcell also said it would evaluate borrowing alternatives
including loan financing and debt issuance of up to $3 billion
for its refinancing needs and funding investment opportunities.
The company's board was evaluating the buyback "with a view
to avoid any potential immediate and significant losses that may
arise due to global macroeconomic turmoil and its possible
reflection on Turkish capital markets," it said.
Analysts said the statements on the possible buyback and
borrowing were supporting the shares.
"The news are very positive for the stock in our view, as
the former (buyback) will act as a downside protection for the
stock, the latter (borrowing) will make the balance sheet
healthier," IS Investment said in a note.
Turkcell added that it would participate in Wednesday's
tender for IMT services and infrastructure being held by the
Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK),
dubbed the 4.5G tender.
(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; writing by Daren Butler; editing
by Ece Toksabay and Jason Neely)