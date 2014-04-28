ISTANBUL, April 28 Nordic telecoms company
TeliaSonera said on Monday it hoped a U.S. Court
ruling concerning Turkcell would pave the way to
resolve a longstanding deadlock in the board and dividend
distribution at Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator.
"TeliaSonera welcomes the fact that the U.S. Court of
Appeals has now come to a decision. The decision is hopefully a
step towards resolving the current deadlock in Turkcell,"
TeliaSonera's Salomon Bekele, vice president, head of external
communications, wrote by email in answer to Reuters' questions.
"Our top priority is to get ordinary corporate governance in
place in Turkcell. Among other things this means representation
on the board for the shareholders, the holding of an AGM, and a
decision on distribution of dividends," he wrote.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Daren Butler)