ISTANBUL Feb 24 Astelit, a subsidiary of Turkish mobile operator Turkcell, won a tender for a 3G UMTS mobile licence in Ukraine with a 3.35 billion Ukraine hryvnia ($118.4 million) bid, Turkcell said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

Turkcell is a 55 percent shareholder in Astelit, the statement released late on Monday said.

($1 = 28.3500 hryvnias) (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)