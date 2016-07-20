LONDON, July 20 Turk Eximbank will sign an increased 400m syndicated loan on Thursday, a spokesperson at the bank said, despite the failed military coup that has threatened political and economic stability in the country.

The loan, which is being arranged by mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Mizuho, replaces 276m of existing facilities that were set to mature this month. It was launched into the market in June at 300m.

The deal targeted Asian banks in syndication and one lender withdrew from the deal following last Friday's events, one banker said, but the borrower was still able to close the deal at the increased size.

The latest loan comprises a euro one-year tranche A1, a US dollar one-year tranche B1, a euro two-year tranche A2 and a US dollar two-year tranche B2.The margins are 75bp over Euribor or Libor on tranches A1 and B1, respectively, and 125bp over Euribor or Libor on tranches A2 and B2.

Banks were invited to join at four ticket levels: for the MLA title and commitments of 30m-equivalent or above, banks get a 45bp upfront fee on tranches A1 and B1, and an 80bp fee on tranches A2 and B2; for the lead arranger title and commitments of 20m-29m-equivalent, banks get a 35bp fee on tranches A1 and B1, and a 70bp fee on tranches A2 and B2; for the arranger title and commitments of 5m-19m-equivalent, banks get a 30bp fee on tranches A1 and B1, and a 65bp fee on tranches A2 and B2; for the lead manager title and commitments of below 5m-equivalent, banks get a 25bp upfront fee on tranches A1 and B1, and a 60bp fee on tranches A2 and B2.

The Turkish lender signed the 541m-equivalent term loan in March. That deal was increased from 400m-equivalent after 24 banks participated in the deal. MUFG acted as coordinator, exclusive bookrunner and facility and documentation agent on that deal. The top-level fee was 45bp.

The state-owned borrower is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). (Additional reporting By Carol Zhong in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Mangham)