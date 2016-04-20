KARAMAN A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced a 54-year-old male teacher to 508 years and three months in jail for sexually abusing children in guesthouses allegedly run by Islamic foundations in the city of Karaman, a Reuters witness said.

The case has sparked outrage in Turkish society and prompted some secular Turks to accuse the government of leaping to the foundations' defence.

(Reporting by Mert Ozkan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)