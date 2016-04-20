Several people killed as gunmen attack bank in eastern Afghanistan
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.
KARAMAN A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced a 54-year-old male teacher to 508 years and three months in jail for sexually abusing children in guesthouses allegedly run by Islamic foundations in the city of Karaman, a Reuters witness said.
The case has sparked outrage in Turkish society and prompted some secular Turks to accuse the government of leaping to the foundations' defence.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's king presented U.S. President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour on Saturday as Trump began a trip to Riyadh aimed at strengthening security and economic ties.