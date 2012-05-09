By Jonathon Burch
OVAKENT, Turkey May 9 When Abdul Maraf Yildiz
looks at the thousands of Syrian refugees flooding across the
border into southern Turkey, he sees himself, 30 years ago.
Yildiz was only two in 1982 when his family fled the Soviet
occupation of Afghanistan and found sanctuary in Hatay, the
Turkish province that has become a magnet for Syrians escaping
President Bashar al-Assad's repression.
"You know that feeling when you watch a film for the second
time? This time the Syrians are the actors and we are watching
the film. We have experienced the same things," Yildiz told
Reuters in the village of Ovakent, just a few km (two miles)
from Hatay's airport.
"We lived in refugee camps in Pakistan and Iran. Then we
came to Turkey and found peace. They will face far less problems
than us because they are in Turkey," he said.
Three years after Soviet forces invaded Afghanistan, the
Turkish government flew some 170 Afghan families from refugee
camps in Pakistan to Turkey, a fraction of the millions of
Afghans who fled the occupation.
As most of these families were ethnic Uzbek and Turkmen, the
move was seen as a humanitarian gesture by Turkey to help its
Turkic brothers in a time of need. The families were settled in
Ovakent, then nothing more than a poor, tiny settlement. Friends
and relatives gravitated there later.
The Afghans were granted Turkish citizenship and three
decades later, Ovakent has grown into a large village of several
thousand people.
Sitting outside his grocery shop, 52-year-old Abdulkerim
Turkmen recounts how he arrived in Ovakent from the northern
Afghan province of Kunduz in the mid-1990s, this time fleeing
the Taliban militia as it extended its grip across the country.
"It took us 15 days to cross overland from northern
Afghanistan. We travelled through Iran and then into Turkey and
had to enter both countries illegally," Turkmen said as he
flicked prayer beads in his hand.
"Now we are Turkish citizens. The Turkish government really
helped us," he said.
It is now the Syrians' turn.
Some 23,000 Syrian refugees are living in camps in Turkey.
More than 2,800 people fled in just one day last month after a
surge in attacks by Assad's forces in the Idlib region just
across the border.
Tens of thousands more have fled to Jordan and Lebanon and
the United Nations estimates around 200,000 Syrians are
displaced within their own country. Thousands of refugees also
go unregistered, choosing to stay with friends or relatives.
Most of the refugees have no intention of staying in Turkey,
and Ankara hopes Assad will be persuaded to step aside to allow
a political transition which would allow them to go home.
Turkey refers to the Syrians as "guests", free to come and
go as they choose.
"We feel their pain. We have experienced what they are going
through," said Turkmen. "The Syrians are lucky they have a good
neighbour in Turkey."
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
To most of the Turks in Hatay, the Ovakent village is simply
known as "Little Afghanistan", and it is easy to see why.
Bearded old men dressed in traditional baggy Afghan clothes
with long turbans wrapped around their heads sit on benches in
the village square chatting in Uzbek or Turkmen, while a
teenager fans coals on an Afghan-style barbecue nearby.
Shops around the village sell green tea, sacks of Indian
rice and fisherman-style waistcoats worn by nearly every man in
Afghanistan. Through half-opened gates, women in brightly
coloured outfits stir big pots of rice in open courtyards.
Yildiz runs a Turkish-Uzbek association in Ovakent aimed at
breaking down some of the prejudices surrounding their village.
"We organise Afghan cultural days and serve Afghan food for
example. We hold Newroz (New Year) celebrations and invite
people so they see that we are just normal people," said Yildiz,
a small Afghan flag sitting on the desk in front of him.
"There are prejudices, yes, but we are trying to break these
down slowly but surely," he said.
Like many who were optimistic after the Taliban were
overthrown, Yildiz went back to Afghanistan in 2003 and got
married, but returned five years later.
At the peak, Afghan refugees numbered more than eight
million around the world, most of them in camps in Pakistan and
Iran. Almost six million have since returned but renewed
violence still deters many.
Abdul Jalil, 72, came to Ovakent 12 years ago and continues
his metalwork trade in a little shop front, banging out stove
pipes and weighing scales to sell to other villagers. Old
trinkets lie around his shop that would not look out of place on
a street in Kabul.
Sitting at his workshop table Jalil sips on a small glass of
green tea and offers fresh almonds from a bag next to him. With
violence in Afghanistan showing no sign of abating, chances are
that he will never return.
"Our home is back there, it is our homeland, but now I am
here. Life is peaceful. If there was peace there, I would
return, of course," he said. "But now, I am also a Turk."
