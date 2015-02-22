* Qatar, Japan companies agree to study projects -statement
* Eyes projects including lignite power plants
* No agreement yet with Turkish govt
* Afsin Elbistan region holds brown coal reserves
(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI, Feb 22 A group of Qatari state-linked
investors and three Japanese power firms have signed an
agreement to study the possibility of developing projects in
Turkey's Afsin Elbistan region, one of the Qatari firms said in
a statement on Sunday.
The Afsin-Elbistan region holds up to 45 percent of Turkey's
reserves of lignite, or brown coal, and Turkish authorities have
been keen to attract investment into the region to help meet
growing electricity demand.
A $12 billion deal with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
to develop several power plants in the region
collapsed in August 2013 after TAQA said it would delay its
planned investment amid difficult financing conditions at a time
of currency volatility in emerging markets including Turkey.
This decision forced Turkey into talks with other potential
investors including Qatari and Chinese parties.
A consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation, Marubeni
and Chubu Electric Power on the Japanese side
and Qatar Holding and Nebras Power from the Gulf state signed an
agreement on Friday to study projects in the region, Nebras said
in a statement.
The group will evaluate projects including the development,
operation and maintenance of lignite power plants, but it was
yet to reach any agreement over projects with the Turkish
government, the statement said.
The potential development is the latest in a string of
business deals involving Qatari and Japanese entities.
Mitsubishi is set to be named preferred bidder to construct
the 2,400 megawatt Facility D gas power plant in Qatar, Project
Finance International, a Thomson Reuters company, said on Feb.
17.
Last week, a consortium headed by Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries agreed a $3.33 billion contract for a subway
system in Doha, according to Japan's Nihon Keizai (Nikkei)
newspaper.
The newspaper also reported last week that Marubeni and
Nebras Power had signed an agreement to build a gas power plant
in Kenya.
Nebras Power is an internationally focused infrastructure
investment firm 60-percent owned by Qatar Electricity and Water
Company, with the remainder split between Qatar
Petroleum and Qatar Holding.
(Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)