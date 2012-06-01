ISTANBUL, June 1 Police detained around 20
activists on Friday who had occupied the main sales office of
Turkish Airlines in Istanbul to protest a bill passed
by parliament a day earlier banning strikes in the aviation
sector.
A Reuters Television journalist saw police dragging the
protesters out of the airline's office in the main Taksim Square
and bundling them into vans.
Turkish Airlines (THY) fired 305 personnel over a partial
slowdown earlier this week after they answered a call from the
Turkish Civil Aviation (Hava-Is) union to protest the
legislation.
The national flag carrier said it was forced to cancel at
least 223 domestic and international flights, affecting some
100,000 passengers, and estimated that it suffered a loss of
around $2 million.
(Reporting by Ayla-Jean Yackley and Mehmet Emin Caliskan,
Writing by Seda Sezer)