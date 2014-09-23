(In fifth paragraph, corrects 2014 traffic forecast, adds 2013
comparison)
ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish Airlines is
studying options for further additions to its fleet of Airbus
and Boeing passenger aircraft, but has made no
decisions, airline executives told a finance industry
conference.
"Most probably we will need large aircraft but cargo
capacity is important for us. It is under discussion at high
levels in the board now at Turkish Airlines," Levent Konukcu,
senior vice-president of investment management at Turkish
Airlines, told the Istat Europe event in Istanbul on Tuesday.
He said the airline was looking at the Boeing 787, the
Airbus A350, up to A380, or the Boeing 777X.
Airbus and Boeing have been trying to sell their largest
aircraft, the 525-seat A380 and 467-seat 747-8, to Turkish
Airlines as it seeks to use its geographical position and
popularity as a final destination to capture traffic from both
European rivals and the mainly transit-based Gulf carriers.
The airline has said it aims to carry 59.5 million
passengers in 2014, up from 48.3 million in 2013.
In February, the airline said it was studying the
feasibility of acquiring either the A380 or 747-8, but political
analysts have said the matter is partly influenced by
uncertainty over Turkey's stalled efforts to join the European
Union, as well as airport capacity issues and slot constraints.
There has also been industry speculation that the airline
could initially be tempted to lease some of the largest jets.
Turkish Airline's Chief Executive Temel Kotil did not rule
out orders for the very large jets at the same conference, but
placed greater emphasis on smaller twin-engined, long-haul jets,
which have outsold the four-engined jumbos in recent years.
"We are not against any type of aircraft but recently we
have (ordered) the 777 for long-haul and Airbus and Boeing
narrowbodies for medium-haul," he said, while the airline has
also ordered the Airbus A330 long-haul jet.
"They work very well for us. I don't want to say anything
for the future. We have made no decision," Kotil said.