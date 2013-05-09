* Ban was mistake by over-zealous junior managers - CEO
* Secular Turks worried country becoming too Islamic
* Turkey 99 percent Muslim with secular constitution
By Guy Faulconbridge
LONDON, May 9 Turkish Airlines is
quashing a ban on female flight attendants wearing red lipstick
and nail polish, its chief executive said on Thursday, after an
outcry by secular Turks worried the country is becoming too
Islamic.
The national carrier had said in a statement this month the
use of red and dark pink lipstick and nail polish would impair
the "visual integrity" of its staff.
But Chief Executive Temel Kotil said the order was made by
over-zealous junior managers who did not consult senior bosses
about the initiative.
"As to the lipstick, we had no problems but somehow
low-level managers put together a paper without asking us and
that paper leaked to the media and became a big issue," Kotil
told reporters in London.
Asked whether there was a ban, he said "no", and confirmed
female staff could wear lipstick and nail polish of any colour.
"As you know, some in Turkey are a little bit keen about
these issues," said the fast-talking, U.S.-educated Kotil, who
has served as chief executive since 2005. "We are a great global
carrier and we know what we are doing."
Many Turks took to Twitter to complain about the ban and the
president of the airline's Hava-Is union, Atilay Aycin, called
it a bid by the management "to shape the company to fit its own
political and ideological stance".
Turkey is 99 percent Muslim but the NATO member state and
European Union candidate has a secular constitution.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, which
traces its roots to a banned Islamic party, has relaxed the
state's control over the expression of religion, such as
once-strict limits imposed on wearing the Islamic-style
headscarf.
Such restrictions were aimed at reining in Islamism and
improving women's rights, but effectively prevented many devout
women from studying at university or taking government jobs.
In a presentation, Kotil forecast operating revenue would
rise to $9.749 billion in 2013 from $8.318 billion last year. No
net income guidance was given. A decade ago in 2003, operating
revenue was $1.898 billion.
The airline, which says it flies to more countries than any
other carrier, aims to increase passenger numbers to 46 million
this year from 39 million last.
Aviation union Hava-Is has threatened to strike this month
over pay but Kotil was optimistic such action could be averted.
"We love the union, we love our employees ... and hopefully
we can find a solution," he said.
