ISTANBUL Jan 7 Turkish prosecutors denied on
Thursday a media report that they had concluded an attack on
Istanbul's second airport last month that killed an aircraft
cleaner was caused by mortar fire.
The state-run Anadolu Agency reported earlier on Thursday
that four mortar rounds were fired from around 2 km (1 mile)
away from Sabiha Gokcen airport in the Dec. 23 attack, citing
prosecutors in Istanbul.
However, the Istanbul Anadolu prosecutors office, which
covers the Asian side of the city where the airport is located,
said in a statement later the investigation had not yet been
concluded.
"Our file does not include information that the attack was
carried out by mortar fire, and no statement has been made by
our office to any media," the prosecutors' office said.
The attack at Sabiha Gokcen, which handles both domestic and
international flights and is owned by Malaysia Airports
, fatally wounded a cleaner on a plane belonging to
budget carrier Pegasus.
Turkey has stepped up security at its international airports
as it has tried to prevent foreign fighters, hidden among the
millions of tourists who visit each year, seeking to cross its
territory and join the ranks of Islamic State in Syria.
There has been no suggestion, however, that Islamist
militants were behind the attack.
A Kurdish militant group once linked to the outlawed
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a three-decade
insurgency for greater autonomy in Turkey's southeast, claimed
responsibility several days later.
The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) has in the past claimed
some attacks outside the PKK's regular area of operation in the
mainly Kurdish southeast, such as a 2012 assault on a military
bus that killed two soldiers in a coastal resort town.
The Anadolu Agency cited prosecutors saying they had not yet
concluded who was responsible for the attack.
(Reporting by Melih Aslan and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Alison Williams)