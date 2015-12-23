ANKARA Dec 23 Turkey's transport minister said
on Wednesday that five aircraft had been damaged in a blast at
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, but it was too early to say
what caused it.
"There was damage to five airplanes in total due to the
impact of shrapnel. Weakness in the airport's security is out of
the question. All international security standards are being
implemented," Binali Yildirim told reporters.
The overnight explosion at Istanbul's second airport killed
one person, Turkish media said, triggering a security alert as
authorities sought to determine if a bomb was responsible.
