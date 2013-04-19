* Third Istanbul airport project worth 7 billion euros
* Technical complexities discourage foreign interest
* Airport described as world's largest at full capacity
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, April 19 A tender to build Istanbul's
third airport, which Turkey says could eventually be the world's
largest, is expected to attract up to four bids, with limited
foreign interest in the 7 billion euro ($9 billion) project,
sources close to the matter said.
The government project reflects the growing importance of
Istanbul, Europe's largest city, as a regional transport hub in
tandem with Turkey's economic rise over the last decade.
Alongside already expected bids from TAV, which
is partly French owned, and IC Ictas-Fraport, the
sources said a consortium of Turkish construction companies
Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon was set to bid in the May
3 tender.
Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding and
construction company Enka Insaat were also working
together on a possible bid, the sources said, adding that the
size of the project and the technical difficulties which it
entails were seen discouraging foreign interest.
"We think it would be a surprise if a bid is made by anyone
apart from these four groups," one source close to the matter
said.
Quarries are located in the area near the Black Sea on the
European side of Istanbul where the airport is to be built and
filling them alone will cost some 2-2.5 billion euros,
discouraging foreign interest, the source said.
At the start of the process, airport operators from
Singapore, Britain and the Netherlands expressed an interest but
there is no indication that any will take part in the tender.
The same source also said it would be difficult for new
partners to join the project after the tender.
The companies involved and government officials declined to
comment.
REGIONAL HUB
Turkey unveiled in January its plans to build the airport,
which will have a total of six runways and eventually able to
handle 150 million passengers per year.
Turkey's transport minister said the airport would be the
largest in the world in terms of passengers at full capacity,
though it was not clear when this would be. Istanbul, the hub
for flag carrier Turkish Airlines, is becoming a
major regional hub, linking destinations in Europe and Asia.
The tender for the build-operate-transfer project, to be
conducted in four stages, will be for a 25-year lease. An annual
capacity of 90 million passengers is planned for the first
stage.
The first stage of construction is expected to be completed
in 3-4 years. But sector sources said it would be nearly
impossible to finish the construction so quickly.
Among the expected bidders, TAV has the operating rights for
Istanbul's Ataturk airport, the country's largest with some 30
million international passengers last year.
Operations at Ataturk are likely to be heavily scaled back
when the third airport opens. Ataturk's new international
terminal costing hundreds of millions of dollars was opened only
just over a decade ago, but a huge rise in air traffic through
Istanbul has left it running at full capacity. The airport has
only two main runways.
TAV has said the Turkish airports authority would compensate
it for any losses if the third airport opened while it was still
running Ataturk.
TAV also runs airports in Tunisia, Macedonia, Georgia,
Latvia and Saudi Arabia. Among the other prospective bidders,
Limak has also been involved in airport projects on the Asian
side of Istanbul, in Egypt and in Kosovo.
Hamdi Akin, the chairman of major TAV shareholder Akfen,
said earlier this month the company was not looking for a
partner in the project, though it could consider a financing
partnership later.
Bidders in the project are expected to provide around 1.5
billion euros in share capital, with project financing seen
amounting to around 5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing
by Clelia Oziel)