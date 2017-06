ANKARA Jan 23 The deadline for bids in a tender to build Istanbul's third airport has been set as April 5, a Turkish official told Reuters on Wednesday.

He said the tender would be for a 25-year lease in a four-stage project, with a capacity of 90 million passengers set for the first stage. Construction of the second stage will begin once capacity reaches 70 million, he added. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)