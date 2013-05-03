ANKARA May 3 A consortium of Turkish construction firms won a tender on Friday to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport, outbidding rivals including Turkey's TAV Holding and Germany's Fraport.

The consortium of Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon bid 22.15 billion euros ($29 billion) for the 25-year lease to operate the planned airport. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Nick Tattersall)