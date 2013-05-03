* Turkey hopes airport will become world's biggest
* TAV shares slide after firm is outbid
* Build-operate-transfer model includes 25-year lease
(Adds prime minister, Limak chairman, details on timeframe)
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, May 3 A consortium of Turkish
construction firms made the winning 22 billion euro ($29
billion) bid on Friday to build and operate a third airport in
Istanbul, which Turkey hopes will become one of the world's
largest by passenger numbers.
The consortium of Cengiz, Kolin, Limak, Mapa and Kalyon bid
22.15 billion euros for the build-operate-transfer project,
which includes a 25-year lease, outbidding rivals including TAV
Holding and Germany's Fraport.
The project reflects the emergence of Istanbul, Europe's
largest city straddling Europe and Asia, as a major regional
transport hub in tandem with the country's economic rise over
the past decade.
"Such an airport ... will carry Turkey to a different level
on the international stage," said Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan,
who is seeking to carve out a greater role for Turkey on the
international stage.
The airport is planned to have a total of six runways and
eventually be able to handle 150 million passengers per year.
"We aim to start the construction in a year," said Limak
Chairman Nihat Ozdemir, adding the group would initially invest
10.25 billion euros.
"We will pay the amount in 25 equal annual instalments, and
the airport will be start services towards the end of 2018."
Ozdemir said the consortium would seek financing from both
within and outside Turkey but said he did not anticipate any
difficulty raising the funds.
TAV SHARES PLUNGE
Transport Minister Binali Yildirim has said the airport
would be the largest in the world by passengers at full
capacity, though it was not clear when this would be.
Turkish Airlines, already one of the world's
fastest-growing carriers, will be a major beneficiary, with much
of its growth expected to come from transfer passengers through
Istanbul. It shares rose as much as 4.5 percent after the tender
result.
The airline carried 39 million passengers last year and
expects to reach 46 million passengers this year, growing to
almost double that by the end of the decade.
A consortium of Turkish firm IC Ictas and Fraport, which
operates Frankfurt airport in Germany, had placed the highest
initial bid of 20 billion euros but dropped out of the process
after the Turkish consortium entered a higher offer.
TAV Holding, in which France's Aeroports de Paris (ADP)
holds a stake, had been one of the favourites in the
process. Its shares slid almost 8 percent after it also
withdrew. ADP said it fully supported both TAV's offer and its
decision not to exceed an "amount that appeared reasonable".
The project will involve costly engineering.
Quarries are located in the area near the Black Sea on the
European side of Istanbul where the airport is to be built and
filling them alone will cost some 2-2.5 billion euros, a
challenge which discouraged wider foreign interest, sources
familiar with the process told Reuters.
Airport operators from Singapore, Britain and the
Netherlands had initially expressed interest but were not among
the bidders for the project.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ece Toksabay in
Istanbul, Dominique Vidalon in Paris; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Clelia Oziel)