ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish airports operator TAV Holding withdrew from the bidding process to build and operate Istanbul's planned third airport on Friday, sending its shares down close to 8 percent.

TAV was earlier outbid in the initial round of the process by a consortium of Turkish firm IC Ictas and Germany's Fraport . Shares in TAV fell 7.81 percent to 11.80 lira.

(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)