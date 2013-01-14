* Tender terms seen this month

* Istanbul growing as airline hub

* Passenger numbers rising at second airport

By Evrim Ergin

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 Turkey is expected to outline terms for the construction of a third airport in Istanbul in the coming weeks and the planned tender is already generating high interest, the head of Turkish infrastructure group Limak Yatirim Holding said.

Passenger traffic through Istanbul has risen sharply in recent years as flag carrier Turkish Airlines, one of the world's fastest growing carriers, has expanded routes around the world using the city as its hub.

The third Istanbul airport is planned to have an initial capacity for 90 million passengers a year, extending eventually to 150 million passengers, and three runways.

"We expect the tender terms to be released this month. There is big interest from international and domestic players in the process," Limak Yatirim chairwoman Ebru Ozdemir told Reuters, adding it might consider entering a bid.

"Especially foreign firms are knocking at our door for partnering for the tender," she said, but declined to give details on which companies might be interested.

Ozdemir said Istanbul's second airport, Sabiha Gokcen, in which Limak holds a 40 percent operating stake, would see passenger numbers rise more than 20 percent this year.

Sabiha Gokcen, in which India's GMR Infrastructure and Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd. also have operating stakes, is expected to handle around 18 million passengers in 2013, up from 14.9 million last year, she said.

Turkish Airlines, which serves 217 destinations, is expected to shift some of its international flights to Sabiha Gokcen, which is located on the Asian side of Istanbul, from the main Ataturk Airport on the European side of the Bosphorus strait.

Limak Yatirim planned to bid at a tender expected this year for a second runway at Sabiha Gokcen, which could boost passenger numbers to 70-80 million and is expected to be operational in 2016, Ozdemir said.

Sabiha Gokcen has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBS and UniCredit for a debut Eurobond, sources told IFR and Reuters on Wednesday. In December, it won approval from the Capital Markets Board to issue bonds worth up to 500 million euro or the equivalent in U.S. dollars. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Mark Potter)