ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkish lender Akbank expects loan growth to exceed 15 percent in 2012, and deposit growth will be above 12 percent, the bank's chief executive Hakan Binbasgil said late on Tuesday.

Turkish banking sector loan growth will be around 15 percent this year, while deposit growth in the sector as a whole will be about 12 percent, Binbasgil told reporters. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Mark Potter)